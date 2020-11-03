Palmetto PD attempting to locate escaped arrestee

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department is attempting to locate a man who has given the false names of Luke Aaron Giovannettie, William J. Dongan, and William J. Gungon.
Police say his actual identity is unknown. He is described as a white male 5′10, 140 pounds. At the time he escaped, he had a full beard and long hair in a “man-bun”.
Police say the subject was wearing LSW dark blue athletic pants with white stripes down the side, a dirty black and white long sleeve t-shirt, and white shoes.
The subject was in custody for obstruction as he is a prime suspect in an Armed Robbery that took place at Suncoast Baptist Church (1816 10th St W Palmetto, FL) on Oct. 19, 2020 and a burglary that happened at Taco Bell (640 10th St E Palmetto, FL) on Oct. 30, 2020.
The subject was handcuffed (double-locked) behind his back but managed to slip them around to the front before fleeing from an interview room inside the Police Department.
If you have any further information, contact Det. Richard Wilson at (941) 721-2000 Ext. 6100 or rwilson@palmettopolice.com .
Crime Stoppers must be notified prior to law enforcement to be eligible for reward.
