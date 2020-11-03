Manatee County Supervisor of Elections says record voter turnout for 2020 election

“It’s really a shame because people don’t pay attention to some of the local races and if people would really think about it on a day to day basis, it’s obviously the local race that is going to affect them closer in the near future," said Michael Bennett, Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County. "It’s going to determine their taxes, it’s going to determine their environment, it’s going to determine their school board. So I would hope that people would not ignore those, it makes me sad when I see ballots come across where the only race they’ve checked is the presidential.”