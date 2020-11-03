Hurricane Eta catastrophic landfall in Nicaragua

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 1PM UPDATE: Hurricane Eta is inching closer to landfall on the Nicaragua coast. As of the 1pm EST update, Eta is 20 miles South-Southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds. Eta is moving west at only 3 mph and the center will be crossing the coast today.
As the storm collides with the mountains 15″ to 25″ of rain are expected for much of Nicaragua and Honduras with isolated totals up to 35″. This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America. A dangerous storm surge of 14 to 21 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning.
While the storm will spend the week affecting Central America, by the weekend the remnants of the storm are forecast to move back into the Caribbean this weekend. Steering currents in the upper atmosphere are weak, so there could move erratically next week. Computer models are mixed on the long-range track of the storm. Both the European and American GFS models keep the storm in the central Caribbean and near Cuba early next week, but with some chance of moving farther north near parts of the Gulf coast. We will track this storm closely as it continues to develop.
This is the 28th storm of the 2020 hurricane season, tying the record set in 2005. And hurricane season continues through November 30th, so it is still possible that we make break the 2005 record in this active tropical storm season.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.