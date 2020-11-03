Hurricane Eta catastrophic landfall in Nicaragua

While the storm will spend the week affecting Central America, by the weekend the remnants of the storm are forecast to move back into the Caribbean this weekend. Steering currents in the upper atmosphere are weak, so there could move erratically next week. Computer models are mixed on the long-range track of the storm. Both the European and American GFS models keep the storm in the central Caribbean and near Cuba early next week, but with some chance of moving farther north near parts of the Gulf coast. We will track this storm closely as it continues to develop.