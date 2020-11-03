Florida voter assistance contact phone numbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Problems can come up during a major election and there are resources for those who need to ask questions or report problems.
If you witness Voter Fraud, you can contact the state’s fraud hotline at 1-877-868-3737. Florida Relay Service (TDD or voice) is available to persons who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/blind, or speech disabled. Dial 711.
Voter assistance hotlines are set up for any questions. You can reach them at 1-866-308-6739 or Florida Relay Service (TDD or voice is available to persons for the deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/blind, or speech disabled. Dial 711 for this service.
You can also check more contact information for the state election by clicking here to find the appropriate contact for your inquiry.
