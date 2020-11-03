First Alert Weather: The slow warm-up starts today as Major Hurricane Eta needs to be watched

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our atmosphere will begin to modify over the next few days and slowly warm by a degree to two each day. Humidity stays low for several more days and skies will be rain free. By the weekend the chance for a shower or two will appear in the forecast as winds turn increasingly east or even southeast. We may also see an uptick in the wind speed, once again, as Eta may regenerate in the Caribbean.