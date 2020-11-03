First Alert Weather: The slow warm-up starts today as Major Hurricane Eta needs to be watched

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our atmosphere will begin to modify over the next few days and slowly warm by a degree to two each day. Humidity stays low for several more days and skies will be rain free. By the weekend the chance for a shower or two will appear in the forecast as winds turn increasingly east or even southeast. We may also see an uptick in the wind speed, once again, as Eta may regenerate in the Caribbean.
We will have to watch Eta. If it does survive the mountains of Central America and emerge in the Caribbean with enough structure to strengthen, some reliable computer models draw it closer to the eastern Gulf waters by next week. At this point it remains a very difficult forecast due to complicated steering currents that will eventually be pushing the pulling at the storm. Confidence remains very low in the long term forecast. Stay tuned.
