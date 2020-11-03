Exclusive: ABC7 sits down with former Florida Secretary of State

Since we’ve been doing it for 18 years, we feel very positive about that. Another issue that’s come up since then that’s very important is ERIC has been created since then. ERIC is the Election Registration Information Center and one of my biggest concerns when I was Security of State was the fact that if New York or New Jersey or some of these states came down we would always hear about Condo Commanders, gathering the ballots and people could vote not only in their home state, but here in Florida. I asked New York to share their registration information and then they did not, but now fast forward 20 years we have this it’s called ERIC and the center collects that data and compares them and they’ll know if someone’s moved and they’ll know if someone’s deceased and uh 30 states in Washington DC do participate. California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, some of those states still do not.