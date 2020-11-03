Exclusive: ABC7 sits down with former Florida Secretary of State

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the eve of the 2020 election, ABC7′s Jacqueline Matter sat down with former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris to reflect on the 2000 election and what lessons the state learned in that pivotal moment.
Harris certified Florida’s election results giving President George W. Bush the state in 2000 election.
You can read the transcript of the interview below:
Jacqueline Matter:
Now, many say this election is one of the more important elections of our time. The State of Florida up for grabs, a critical swing state this time around and joining us for an exclusive one-on-one interview right now is former Florida Secretary of State, Katherine Harris who had to deal with those legal battles in the 2004 Presidential election between Bush and Gore. Thanks so much for being here tonight, Miss Harris.
Katherine Harris:
Thank you for inviting me.
Jacqueline Matter:
Now first tell us a little bit more about this historic moment in time.
I know for me I was still fairly young to be completely honest, but I do remember watching it all unfold with my parents, sitting right beside them, listening to it on the radio in the car because it was constantly a topic of conversation. What was that like for you?
Katherine Harris:
Well, it was something completely unexpected of course and Florida was in that crucial..., but as a matter of fact it was not a Constitutional crisis. Our laws were sufficient and the law prevailed. So yes, it was a difficult time and when I had been in the Senate previously, I had tried to pass an election reform package, but no one had the political will to do so.
So clearly after election 2000, people came to the table and Larry Sabato heralded our new election laws as the best in the country. Congress said that we were the model. So, I think as we move forward now, uh we’ve had 18 years. 3 different ways to vote. You can vote in person and then put it in a secured drop box at the elections office. You can vote by absentee ballot which is absentee, no excuse, or mail in ballot which we are extremely successful at doing and then you can also of course vote 22 days ahead of time. The great thing about that is you can even go to the website and see indeed that you have voted.
So, I would say that things are dramatically different even at that time Florida had the most successful voting machines in fact they were certified to make one mistake per one million, but we couldn’t guarantee voter error and that was the problem with those dimpled ballots and hanging chads if you will.
Jacqueline Matter:
Yea
Katherine Harris:
But, we eliminated those as well. We also were able in legislation to receive awards for voter disabilities... for people with disabilities, for the voter act and we were also were able to do something very important which is having provisional ballots. So, if you have a problem at the elections office, you could they could set it aside and cure that problem and your vote would count.
Jacqueline Matter:
Now the reference of the Florida 2000 election has really been invoked a lot in light of this year’s really extremely tight Florida election, Many have questioned, you brought it up, the security of vote by mail and drop boxes. I think even the president himself has questioned those efforts. Should history repeat itself from 2000, what Florida laws are currently in place or maybe were put in place following the 2000 election and elections after that to ensure voter security?
Katherine Harris:
So all of those laws that I just mentioned previously were put in place right after the election. What the president I believe is concerned about is indeed mail in ballots ...when they’re just setting them up for the first time now can be very confusing and not very secure.
Since we’ve been doing it for 18 years, we feel very positive about that. Another issue that’s come up since then that’s very important is ERIC has been created since then. ERIC is the Election Registration Information Center and one of my biggest concerns when I was Security of State was the fact that if New York or New Jersey or some of these states came down we would always hear about Condo Commanders, gathering the ballots and people could vote not only in their home state, but here in Florida. I asked New York to share their registration information and then they did not, but now fast forward 20 years we have this it’s called ERIC and the center collects that data and compares them and they’ll know if someone’s moved and they’ll know if someone’s deceased and uh 30 states in Washington DC do participate. California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, some of those states still do not.
Jacqueline Matter:
Okay. You know. I want to ask you a hypothetical right now because we are living in this time of COVID 19. What happens if a voter planned to vote in person on election day. They had every intention on doing so, but maybe they got a COVID test a few days ago or last week or maybe they just got the results today or they get them tomorrow morning. All of a sudden that plan has completely changed and they can’t head to the polls. I understand that there is something called an emergency absentee ballot prevision. Is that the same case here in Florida. If so, how do you go about getting that?
Katherine Harris:
Actually what we have is you would go to the Division of Elections or the Supervisor of Elections in your county and get an Affidavit printed out. Someone else could take their drivers license, go and get your ballot, you could vote, and they could grab it and bring it back.
Uhm one thing I did want to say about absentee ballots however was that on Good Morning America they had said yesterday that in Florida if you ask for an absentee ballot and you do really want to do it in person or perhaps you can’t find it now—you couldn’t show up and vote. And that is incorrect. You can go vote even if you had requested an absentee ballot, they’ll find that on the computer and cancel that out. So I wanted to be sure that your viewers would know the truth on that.
Uhm, but you know, Florida is a purple state. We’re not red, we’re not blue. We’re always going to be a close race. We’re never going to be like New York and California. Not that they’re more equipped, but in fact they don’t have the diverse elector that we have.
Jacqueline Matter:
Yea. That’s actually something that we were talking about here in the newsroom earlier today about whether you can uh change your vote in Florida, but after doing some research we found that that is not the case. That is the case in a few other states, but Florida you cannot change your vote.
But, I do wanna talk before we go. We only have a few more moments left with you.
A recount has always been kind of a possibility especially in this election. What constitutes a recount? And when would something like that be called at what point does that determination come forward?
Katherine Harris:
So a recount occurs when there’s one half of one percent difference between the two an automatic recount occurs. But one thing that your viewers need to know, every state is different that was one of the big problems in election 2000 because New Yorkers were saying we’re doing it wrongly. We followed the letter of the law, but each state is different, but what is important when you have these complicated laws that attracts lawyers and hence court so what’s important is that each state follows their law when Norman Coleman was Senator and was elected they collected the ballots and tabulated them in one fashion and the absentee ballots they changed the way they did it. That’s how Franklin was elected with 327 votes.
It’s really critical that you follow the law. You might not like the law. Change it the next year, but you must follow the law. That’s what we’re gonna be watching.
I think we’ve gone from the whipping boy to the head of the class as Florida and I don’t believe you’ll be waiting for Florida for many days, but I think we will be watching Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Jacqueline Matter:
So lastly, before we go, Katherine. What are your thoughts on what could unfold tomorrow?
Katherine Harris:
So, I wanted to make one more thing clear. The other two things we’ve done since election 2000 those laws we changed in 2000. The supervisors of elections are constitutionally elected officers therefore they have the right to determine their own ballots because each county is different. What happened in 2000 is Theresa LePore had the Butterfly ballot and what happened in 2018, Brenda Snipes had the problem with instructions and that caused a lot of problems and Palm Beach had problems with their voting systems. The legislature changed it so there’s a uniform standard for ballots and there is now all of the election machines get handled numerous recounts and there is also uniform standard for looking for voter intent which they are looking at right now.
We’ve had a smashing success for early voting. Sometimes it’s 30 percent. Some states have already voted more than in 2016 and we’re up to over 50 percent close to 60 percent now in terms of early voting.
So the uniform standard that’s used in a recount is also being used right now. Everything is tabulated and everything is already counted that’s in in most counties.
Jacqueline Matter:
Wow, interesting. Alright Miss Harris. Thank you so much for joining us tonight. You have some great insight and hopefully our viewers were able to learn some valuable information. We appreciate it.
Katherine Harris:
Thank you for having me.
