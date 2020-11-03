Congressman Vern Buchanan wins congressional race

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vern Buchanan has been re-elected as Florida’s 16th congressional congressman following a heated race with former State Representative Margaret Good.
Vern Buchanan made his acceptance speech following an acceptance speech by his son, James. James was re-elected to the Florida House of Representatives for District 74.
The seat left vacant by Buchanan’s competitor Rep. Margaret Good was filled by Republican Fiona McFarland.
With 61% of precincts reporting, the race was called for Buchanan 54.9% to 45.1% .
