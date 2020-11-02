Turnout ‘crazy’ high heading into Tuesday

“We’re closing the overall early voting at a much faster rate than we did in 2016,” DeSantis said. “And then Miami-Dade is important, Sean, because the president lost that by 30 points and still won the state. He’s now in a situation with the turnout we’re seeing, he may be able to cut that margin in half and in a county as big as Miami-Dade, that could be a 100,000-vote swing. And I can tell you, being down there, the Cuban-American community is fired up. The Venezuelan-Americans, all the Hispanics who understand the threat that Marxism poses, they are rallying to Donald Trump.”