SPD investigating Sunday night shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Police officials have provided more details on a shooting that happened Sunday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 24th Street and Palmadelia Avenue.
Sarasota Police patrol officers were on foot patrol near 24th Street and Links Avenue, Sarasota, when they heard gunshots west of their location. Officers saw two vehicles fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles but lost sight of the vehicle east of Tuttle Avenue. Officers found a shooting victim, an adult male, with gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Leon Avenue. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.
Sarasota Police detectives believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.