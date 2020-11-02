SPD investigating Sunday night shooting

Sarasota Police patrol officers were on foot patrol near 24th Street and Links Avenue, Sarasota, when they heard gunshots west of their location. Officers saw two vehicles fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles but lost sight of the vehicle east of Tuttle Avenue. Officers found a shooting victim, an adult male, with gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Leon Avenue. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.