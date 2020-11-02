Sarasota woman arrested after shots fired in mall parking lot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun in a mall parking lot.
Sarah Charles is charged with Aggravated Assault Without Intent to Kill and Carrying a Concealed Weapon after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband and a female victim three times in the parking lot of Westfield Siesta Key.
The victims told police that Charles fired two shots at her from approximately seven feet away, but missed. According to the victims, Charles then walked up to the female victim while still pointing a pink and black gun in her face. The victim said she began to drive off and called 911.
SPD says when officers arrived to the scene, they observed the defendant arguing with both of the victims near a white BMW and blue Porsche. Both victims yelled at the officer and pointed towards Charles, identifying her as the shooter.
SPD says Charles placed her hands in the air and walked towards the officer. The officer placed Charles into handcuffs and escorted her away from the crime scene.
Several officers arrived on the scene to assist. Officers located two empty .380 shell casings on the ground in the parking lot, a pink and black firearm in the defendant’s purse, and Charles' expired conceal carry weapons permit.
SPD says the .380 shell casings on the ground matched the ammunition in the defendant’s magazine.
