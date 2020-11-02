Sarasota Sheriff searching for bank robbery suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Sarasota at the TD Bank located at 3450 Clark Road.
Deputies were called to the bank just before 1:30 p.m. for the report of a robbery.
According to witnesses, the suspect entered the bank wearing a mask and demanding money. No weapon was seen. The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male who is approximately 5′7″ tall and in his 30′s or 40′s.
The agency’s Aviation and K-9 units responded, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.
Detectives are completing their investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.
Surveillance image of suspect:
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.