Sarasota police expecting no issues following election night results on Tuesday, police chief says they are ready

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say it’ll be all hands on deck on Tuesday for Election Day. They say they aren’t expecting any issues downtown or in any other parts of the city, but they also understand the nature of this election.
“We ask everyone to be respectful of each other no matter who you’re voting for, remember that we anticipate that everything is going to be fine in the city of Sarasota" said Chief Bernadette DiPino with the Sarasota Police Department. "Our officers will be on patrol and we’ll be ready to respond if anyone calls and needs any assistance.”
ABC7 didn’t see any businesses downtown boarded up like in some other cities. Joy Nichole is owner of Serenity Wellness, a store that will be opening in downtown Sarasota in about two weeks. She says that she is a little nervous about what could happen to the storefronts following Tuesday’s election results.
“No matter what party you’re voting for, there seems to be some aggression,” said Nichole. "So that would be my biggest concern that the protestors, no matter who wins the election, creating negativity, drama and protesting, especially our business being on Main Street.
Police encourage residents to reach out to them immediately if they see any issues.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.