Sarasota County breaks records from early voting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County had record breaking numbers for early voting this year.
As of Sunday about 66% of registered voters already voted in Sarasota County ahead of Election Day. That is about a 15 % increase in voter turn out prior to the last Presidential Election. In the 2016 Presidential Election, the county had about 51% voter turnout before Election Day.
This year Sarasota County has also had their largest number of vote-by-mail votes. In 2016, the Supervisor of Elections Office received about 82,000 vote-by-mail ballots. This year, the elections office has received over 136,000 ballots so far. Voters are not just mailing in the ballots, but there’s been a record breaking amount of people who have handed them in in person as well.
“The drop boxes, we’ve had more than 70,000 people either walk in or drive through and drop off ballots. That’s a huge number of people. I mean that’s larger than the population of North Port or Venice if everyone came in and dropped off a vote-by-mail ballot. You know these are certainly amazing numbers that we’re seeing here in Sarasota County,” said Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner.
Turner said if a person still has a vote-by-mail ballot they will need to hand it in at one of the county’s Supervisor of Elections offices before Election Day at 7 p.m. They will not be able to drop it off at a polling location on Election Day, unless they want to surrender it and cast their vote in person at the polls.
Turner attributes the record breaking number of people who voted early to increased voter enthusiasm and the pandemic.
Everything you need to know about voting in Sarasota County can be found here.
