Salt Life co-founder charged with manslaughter in death of Lake City teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A co-founder of the Salt Life brand is accused of killing a Lake City teen in South Florida. Michael Hutto, 54, is sitting behind bars in the Duval County Jail after being arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan who is 18 years old.
According to authorities, On Oct. 26, 2020, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Duncan’s parents asking for a well-being check on their daughter. Detectives found Duncan left the county with a known person.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says detectives who were assigned to the case learned she was staying at the Hilton Singer Island Resort in Riviera Beach, Florida for several days.
According to authorities, when deputies arrived at the resort on Oct. 29, 2020, they discovered a deceased female in a hotel room who suffered from a single gunshot wound. The female was later identified as Lora Duncan.
Hutto was found in Jacksonville after police say he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Baptist South Hospital, where he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on an out of county warrant for manslaughter.
Law enforcement expert Mark Baughman says that is significant information in this case.
“Manslaughter means it was not premeditated,” Baughman said. “Manslaughter still carries a 15-year sentence.”
Salt Life posted on social media that Hutto no longer owns the company as the co-founders sold their entire business in 2013.
Records show Hutto is from Wellborn, which is about 15 miles west of Lake City where the teen resided.
“They could have had some past association,” Baughman said. “Not sure of the relationship is but that sounds very Qu incidental because Lake City is very close.”
Many questions remain, including if the two knew each other prior to the incident and why Hutto is a suspect. His next court date is Nov 9.
