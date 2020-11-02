Obama to travel to Georgia, Florida to campaign last minute for Biden

(WWSB) - Barack Obama will jump on the campaign trail for a last minute push in Georgia and Florida.
The former president will travel to Atlanta, Georgia and Miami, Florida to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
He will hold a drive-in rally in Atlanta, Georgia. In the evening, President Obama will hold an Election Eve Close-Out rally in Miami, Florida.
Details about exact times have not yet been released.
Florida has taken center stage in this election cycle and both Trump and Biden’s teams have held multiple rallies to sway voters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.