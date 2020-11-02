Hurricane Eta now a major Category 3 hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: Hurricane Eta is now a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The storm continues moving west toward the Nicaragua coast at 9 mph. Eta is now expected to become a Category 4 storm later Monday, heading for landfall early Tuesday morning.
As the storm collides with the mountains, 15″ to 25″ of rain are expected for much of Nicaragua and Honduras with isolated totals up to 35″. This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America. A dangerous storm surge of 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning.
While the storm will spend the week affecting Central America, by the weekend the remnants of the storm are forecast to move back into the Caribbean next week. Computer models are mixed on the long-range track of the storm. The European model keeps the storm in the central Caribbean and near Cuba next week, but the American GFS model suggests the storm could move farther north and toward Florida. We will track this storm closely as it continues to develop.
This is the 28th storm of the 2020 hurricane season, tying the record set in 2005. Hurricane season continues through November 30th, so it is still possible that we make break the 2005 record in this active tropical storm season.
