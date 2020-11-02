How to cope with ‘Election Stress Disorder’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This year’s election season has been very intense and has taken a mental toll on many.
According to the American Psychological Association, 68% of Americans say that the 2020 presidential election has added significant stress to their life. The APA says this is a large increase from the 2016 presidential election, only 52% said the same thing.
Dr. Chippy Ajithan, the Mindful Cardiologist, says when you feel yourself becoming stressed, you can do breathing exercises to help.
“The breathing technique does it takes our sympathetic nervous system ...our brains are spinning. It brings it down and the relaxation part of the brain little bit takes up predominant, that’s what we want,” says Dr. Aithan.
Dr. Eddy Reginier is a clinical psychologist in Sarasota, he says to talk to those closest to you about your concerns.
“Find a small group of people who you trust. Within your family or outside your family. No more than six of you, to talk, to surround yourself with those people. Get engaged and fun things, have a little gathering. Have people you feel you can talk to share your concerns you don’t have to talk politics,” says Dr. Reginier.
