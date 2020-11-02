Florida Department of Health releases latest COVID-19 stats

(WWSB) - As the state prepares for the general election Tuesday, the Florida DOH has released its latest COVID-19 totals,
The DOH is reporting 4,651 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional resident deaths. There are currently 812,063 total cases of COVID-19.
16,834 Florida residents have died in state and 209 non-residents have passed. Increases in death totals does not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Manatee County is reporting no new deaths for the 6th day in a row. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,699 Residents: 13,550 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 149
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 895 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,279 (46%) Female: 7,127 (53%) Unknown/No data: 144 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,301 (10%) White: 7,399 (55%) Other: 2,253 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,597 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,861 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 6,701 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,988 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,966 Residents: 9,848 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 344 Hospitalizations* Residents: 792 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,558 (46%) Female: 5,226 (53%) Unknown/No data: 64 (<1%)
Race: Black: 727 (7%) White: 5,672 (58%) Other: 1,084 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,365 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,374 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,603 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,871 (29%)
Election supervisors are urging everyone to use precautions at the polls if they are voting in person.
