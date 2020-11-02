Florida Department of Health releases latest COVID-19 stats

By ABC7 Staff | November 2, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 12:24 PM

(WWSB) - As the state prepares for the general election Tuesday, the Florida DOH has released its latest COVID-19 totals,

The DOH is reporting 4,651 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional resident deaths. There are currently 812,063 total cases of COVID-19.

16,834 Florida residents have died in state and 209 non-residents have passed. Increases in death totals does not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Manatee County is reporting no new deaths for the 6th day in a row. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,699   Residents: 13,550   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 149

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 330   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 895     Non-Residents: 9

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 6,279  (46%)   Female: 7,127 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 144 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,301  (10%)   White: 7,399  (55%)   Other: 2,253  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,597  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,861  (28%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,701  (49%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,988  (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,966   Residents: 9,848   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 344   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 792     Non-Residents: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,558  (46%)   Female: 5,226 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 64 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 727  (7%)   White: 5,672  (58%)   Other: 1,084  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,365  (24%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,374  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,603  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,871  (29%)

Election supervisors are urging everyone to use precautions at the polls if they are voting in person.

