First Alert Weather: A significant cold front bring us the coolest air of the season so far.

First Alert Weather: A significant cold front bring us the coolest air of the season so far.
wx wwsb scalzi
By John Scalzi | November 2, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 7:56 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front, which moved past last night, will knock our high temperature down about ten degrees and our night-time low temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder. The air will also be very dry and we will have at least four days in a row of rain free skies. There are several wind-water related issues today. A Small Craft Advisory is up for the area waters, which will be rough, and wave action will cause rip current at area beaches.

First Alert Weather - 11:00pm November 1, 2020

High pressure will slide into the Atlantic by the weekend and our winds will shift to the southeast. This will rapidly increase our humidity and bring a chance for a few scattered showers.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.