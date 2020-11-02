First Alert Weather: A significant cold front bring us the coolest air of the season so far.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front, which moved past last night, will knock our high temperature down about ten degrees and our night-time low temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder. The air will also be very dry and we will have at least four days in a row of rain free skies. There are several wind-water related issues today. A Small Craft Advisory is up for the area waters, which will be rough, and wave action will cause rip current at area beaches.