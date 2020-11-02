First Alert Weather: A significant cold front bring us the coolest air of the season so far.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front, which moved past last night, will knock our high temperature down about ten degrees and our night-time low temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder. The air will also be very dry and we will have at least four days in a row of rain free skies. There are several wind-water related issues today. A Small Craft Advisory is up for the area waters, which will be rough, and wave action will cause rip current at area beaches.
High pressure will slide into the Atlantic by the weekend and our winds will shift to the southeast. This will rapidly increase our humidity and bring a chance for a few scattered showers.
