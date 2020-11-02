ABC7 News at 7 Interview with Robert Kaplan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Robert Kaplan, a candidate for the State Senate seat for District 23, is one of the few Independent candidates you will see on the November ballot.
Kaplan is running against Incumbent Joe Gruters and Democratic challenger Katherine Norman.
Kaplan has run his entire campaign solo from his home since March.
He says the top 3 things he will focus on are the Coronavirus, healthcare, and jobs.
Here is what he says he plans to focus on should he be elected:
