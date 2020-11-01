Warm Sunday, much cooler air on the way!

Tropical Storm Eta has also developed, officially tying 2005 for the number of tropical storms at 28, so far. We still have a full month of hurricane season to go. Eta is likely to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall near Nicaragua late Tuesday on its current track. Computer models are suggesting that remnants of ETA could push back into the Caribbean by next weekend, so this is still a storm that we will watch very closely. We will see an increase in tropical moisture by next weekend, so showers are possible again for us starting Friday.