Tropical Storm Eta develops in the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Eta developed Sunday in the Caribbean. The storm is centered 200 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, with 40 mph winds. Eta is over warm waters with a favorable environment for getting stornger and is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane on Monday. As the storm moves west, it could make landfall late Tuesday around Nicaragua.
Eta is the 28th storm in the 2020 hurricane season, tying the official record of 28 storms set in 2005. And with the full month of November left in hurricane season, there is still the chance to break that record.
