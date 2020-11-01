Police conducting shooting investigation in 1500 block of 24th Street in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has confirmed that there has been a shooting incident in the City of Sarasota on Sunday evening.
The incident took place in the 1500 block of 24th Street near Palmadelia Avenue, but we are not sure what time the shooting happened.
According to police, a man has been shot and is being transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Officers on the scene say they believe that this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.
This incident remains under further investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.