Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Phil Costello used to the captain of the boat that crashed into the docks at Bayfront Park Marina on Oct 18th.
Cell phone video captured 32-year-old Brendan Sheridan slamming into docked boats on Sunday afternoon.
Costello says Sheridan worked with him as a deckhand, but he never had permission to take the boat on a joyride.
“We were just starting to pick up. A lot of the clientele or friends most of the clientele or friends or business contacts of the owner’s family members. Everybody was starting to come down for the holidays,” says Costello.
Sarasota Police arrested and charged Sheridan with boating while under the influence and according to police he caused more than $50,000 worth of damages to the boat, The Island Diva II, a 42 foot Carver yacht.
Costello says holidays usually mean more business and now thanks to Sheridan he doesn’t have a boat.
“He screwed it up for everybody. He cost the owner a lot of money. He cost me a lot of money just with the trips I’m not doing right now. Which we had 10 or so lined up,” he says.
Costello says the boat will probably be out of commission until the end of the year.
Sheridan was charged with grand theft and was arrested Saturday.
