First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 1, 2020 - A blast of cool and dry air arriving overnight

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out ahead of the approaching cold front, which is set to move through our area late tonight. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with overnight lows falling into the low 60s.
A cool and dry airmass will settle in place allowing for lots of sunshine and highs to top out in the low 70s. Winds will be strong out of the northeast at 15-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph behind the front.
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tonight as it continues to barrel towards Central America.
Beach & Boating Forecast
There is a Small Craft Advisory through Tuesday morning. Seas will be 3-5 feet with rough conditions on bay and inland waters.
