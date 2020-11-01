Your voice, your vote: Early voting ends today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting for the November 3 general election will end on Sunday, November 1.
In Sarasota County, eligible voters may cast their ballots early between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily, now through Sunday, November 1 at the following locations:
- Elections Office, Terrace Building: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- Elections Office, RL Anderson Building: 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293
- Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287
- Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
- North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota 34234
- Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Road, Sarasota 34240
- Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port 34289
- Bee Ridge Park: 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota 34231
Residents in Manatee County can click here to check the status of their early ballots.
You can also click here for a list of polling locations.
Florida Law requires voters to present photo and signature ID upon entering the polling place and prior to voting. A voter who appears at a polling place without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
