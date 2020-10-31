Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine forms in the Caribbean Sea and as of now it poses no threat to the U.S. mainland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine forms over the central Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine is expected to continue westward for the first 36 hours and then slow down and turn west-southwestward by 48 hours as it approaches the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, in response to a building ridge over the Gulf of Mexico. As of now this forecast is of generally low confidence, and significant changes could be required in later advisories depending on model trends.
The depression is expected to strengthen to a hurricane early next week as it approaches the coast of Central America Monday night, and there is a risk of storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall for portions of Nicaragua and Honduras. Hurricane Watches could be needed for portions of those areas later tonight.
Through Thursday afternoon, heavy rainfall from the system will likely lead to flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Central America, which could result in landslides in areas of higher terrain. Flooding is also possible near the southern coast of Hispaniola.
