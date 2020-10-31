Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine forms in the Caribbean Sea and as of now it poses no threat to the U.S. mainland

Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine forms over the central Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine is expected to continue westward for the first 36 hours and then slow down and turn west-southwestward by 48 hours as it approaches the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, in response to a building ridge over the Gulf of Mexico. As of now this forecast is of generally low confidence, and significant changes could be required in later advisories depending on model trends.