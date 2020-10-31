Police: Man stabs woman on Holmes Beach on Saturday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The police chief of the Holmes Beach Police Department has confirmed that there has been a stabbing in the area.
The incident took place on Saturday night in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive and it was a domestic dispute involving a man and woman.
According to police, a man stabbed a woman and she is being transported to the hospital with what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.