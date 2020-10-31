First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 31, 2020 - Another cold front arrives tomorrow evening bringing back fall-like temperatures early next week

Lows in the 50s on Tuesday morning

By Noel Rehm | October 31, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 11:56 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

First Alert Weather - 11:00pm October 31, 2020

There will be a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. There is a chance for a few hit & miss showers ahead of a cold front that will arrive tomorrow evening. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

