FDOH reports 4,820 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 4,820 new cases of COVID-19.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases in the state is 807,412. 28 new deaths have been reported with Florida resident deaths hitting 16,789 and 208 non-residents dying in state. For the fifth day in a row, Manatee County has reported no new deaths. There is one new death being reported in Sarasota County, which brings the county’s total to 344 since the pandemic began.
An increase in death totals does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,550 Residents: 13,403 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 147
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 895 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,201 (46%) Female: 7,059 (53%) Unknown/No data: 143 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,296 (10%) White: 7,348 (55%) Other: 2,246 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,513 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,834 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,608 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,961 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,811 Residents: 9,699 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 112
Conditions and Care Deaths: 344 Hospitalizations* Residents: 787 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,479 (46%) Female: 5,154 (53%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 724 (7%) White: 5,618 (58%) Other: 1,081 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,276 (23%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,358 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,483 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,858 (29%)
