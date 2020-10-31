Beautiful Halloween, and another cold front, and another tropical system!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a tale of sunshine and a warmer weekend, another cold front Sunday night to cool us down, and yet another tropical system in the Caribbean that we’re tracking.
Our Halloween weather is warmer, but very comfortable with dew points in the 60s. There is heavy surf at the beach and rip currents are present, so careful in the water! November 1 sunrise/sunset is an hourly earlier and still a warm day. Then Sunday night another cold front slides south to cool us down for Monday and Election Day, then we’re back to the 80s again.
The next tropical system is in the Caribbean with a 90% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Eta in the next few days. Computer models have no clear path for the storm yet, but we are likely to see an increase in moisture by the end of the week. And we’ll be watching this storm very closely as it develops!
