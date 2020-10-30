Venice man charged with kidnapping a North Port man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Frank Pancek is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated battery and aggravated assault after officials say he forcibly confined, imprisoned, and restrained a North Port man on Oct. 27, 2020.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting a white male, who had zip ties on both hands, in the roadway near the intersection of River Road and S. Tamiami Trail in Venice, FL.
SCSO says patrol deputies responded to River Road and S. Tamiami Trail and located the 41-year-old victim in the roadway. Deputies say the victim had four zip ties secured to his person-- one on each hand and each ankle-- and tape around his neck. According to deputies, the victim also had abrasions and lacerations to his face, neck, wrists, and ankles.
According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, when deputies made contact with the victim, he told deputies he was tied and beaten up at “Stephanie’s house” located inside Myakka Mobile Home Park. The victim was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Port, FL.
According to the victim, he walked to an unknown residence in North Port at which point he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Stephanie Draine, Melissa Arthur, and an unknown white male and taken to Draine’s residence in Venice where he made contact with Pancek.
The victim told deputies that he was forced inside the residence and then threatened with a razor knife by Pancek. The victim claims Pancek threatened to kill and rape him. According to the victim, Pancek and the unidentified white male bound the victim with zip ties, gagged him, and beat him with a pole and a safe.
The victim says he escaped and ran to the intersection after his restraints were loosened.
