There are 9.9 million Americans who are not up-to-date on their rent or mortgage payments. Here’s how you can get help now

If you are struggling to pay your mortgage, you may be able to temporarily delay monthly payments if you have a federally or GSE-backed (Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac) mortgage. The reprieve is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This protection began on March 18, 2020, and extends through at least December 31, 2020. A forbearance can be approved for up to 180 days. More information about this, and other programs can be found by visiting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.