Supervisors told felons should cast regular ballots

“It seems clear to us from this interaction that the guidance (or lack thereof) from the Division of Elections is causing some SOEs (supervisors of elections) to believe that the 11th Circuit ruling permits SOEs to deny the vote to registered returning citizens who have not --- to date --- been removed from the rolls. Although it is true that some of the returning citizens with outstanding LFOs who are currently on the rolls may be removed at some later time --- once the proper statutory procedures are followed --- until the state comes forward with sufficient evidence and those returning citizens are provided the process they are due to contest their removability, no returning citizen should be turned away from the polls or told to vote a provisional ballot, regardless of whether they owe LFOs,” Tilley wrote.