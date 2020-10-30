Residents attempting to save house on stilts on Sarasota Bay in Cortez

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - A piece of history stands in Sarasota Bay, and a group of people in Cortez Village are hoping to save it from being torn down. The house on stilts is near the A.P. Bell Fish Company.
Residents say this structure is a net camp and has been around for decades. It had been rebuilt a few years ago after some storms. People say it’s an important part of Cortez Village because of the history.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it has to be torn down within the next two months because it’s in their waters. The owner of the structure recently lost a court battle to save it.
“I don’t understand the government when they go to take something that’s causing no harm,” said Karen Bell, part-owner of A.P. Bell Fish Company. “They’ve been here forever, it’s very unique to what we do here, there are artists and tourists that come from all over the world to paint these and so I don’t get it.”
A Keep the Camp Facebook page has been set up to help save the structure. There is another net camp near this one. No one from the Florida DEP could be reached for a comment.
