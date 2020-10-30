Lincoln Park COVID-19 testing site relocated to convention center

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Emergency Management officials announced that they will be relocating the COVID-19 test center from Lincoln Park in Palmetto to the Bradenton Area Convention Center starting Friday, Oct. 30.
The site will be operating daily from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. The site has a maximum capacity of 500 test kits per day.
No appointment and no prescription are necessary. The tests are free to the public and available to everyone.
