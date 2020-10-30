Last weekend of early-voting in Sarasota County

“I strongly encourage voters to help us ensure that Election Day runs smoothly by taking advantage of the final weekend of early voting to make their voices heard,” Turner said. “More than 200,000 voters have already cast their votes for the November 3 election, including 70,000 early voters. This means there are still 140,000 voters out there who may be heading to the polls on Election Day. So why not get an early start and avoid the election day rush by casting your ballot when and where it is most convenient for you?”