Last weekend of early-voting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Election Ron Turner is urging voters to return their ballots before Nov. 3 to make counting easier.
“I strongly encourage voters to help us ensure that Election Day runs smoothly by taking advantage of the final weekend of early voting to make their voices heard,” Turner said. “More than 200,000 voters have already cast their votes for the November 3 election, including 70,000 early voters. This means there are still 140,000 voters out there who may be heading to the polls on Election Day. So why not get an early start and avoid the election day rush by casting your ballot when and where it is most convenient for you?”
Turner noted that early voting turnout has been moderate the last few days and lines are very manageable – less than a 30-minute wait consistently at most sites.
You can check vote wait times here.
He said voters can visit SarasotaVotes.com to check the wait time, in real time, at all early voting locations before going to vote.
Voters can cast ballots now through Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at one of eight locations in the county listed here:
- Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- Elections Office, RL Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293
- Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287
- Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
- North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota 34234
- Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota 34240
- Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port 34289
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road., Sarasota 34231
Remember to take valid photo and signature identification when you go to vote. Voters are encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain a six-foot distance from other voters and poll officials at polling sites.
