Florida Highway Patrol holding seven-hour DUI detail in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FHP is holding a DUI Wolfpack Detail into Halloween night in Manatee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says starting at 10:00pm on Saturday October 31st and running through 5am on Sunday November 1st, deputies say they will be focusing on the area’s major state and county roadways.
FHP holds these events with the goal of removing impaired drivers from the roadways, and keep the public safe.
Florida law considers anyone with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher to be an impaired driver. Drivers under the age of 21 are violating Florida law if their BAC is .02 or higher. FHP is reminding the public they can dial *347 (*FHP) to contact the Florida Highway Patrol to report an aggressive driver or require roadside assistance.
