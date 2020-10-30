Florida DOH reports 5,444 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,444 new cases of COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases in the state is 800,216. 72 new deaths have been reported with Florida resident deaths hitting 16,720 and 207 non-residents dying in state. For the third day in a row, Manatee County has reported no new deaths. Sarasota County is reporting for.
An increase in death totals does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,258 Residents: 13,111 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 147
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 891 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,129 (46%) Female: 6,984 (53%) Unknown/No data: 143 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,290 (10%) White: 7,220 (54%) Other: 2,236 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,510 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,795 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,490 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,971 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,657 Residents: 9,552 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 105
Conditions and Care Deaths: 344 Hospitalizations* Residents: 775 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,431 (46%) Female: 5,100 (53%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 719 (7%) White: 5,531 (58%) Other: 1,072 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,275 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,342 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,403 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 2,852 (30%)
