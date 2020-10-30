Florida DOH reports more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,340 new cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases in the state is 802,547. 41 new deaths have been reported with Florida resident deaths hitting 16,761 and 208 non-residents dying in state. For the fourth day in a row, Manatee County has reported no new deaths. The death toll numbers have been adjusted to 343, which is one less than the amount reported on.
An increase in death totals does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,463 Residents: 13,317 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 146
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 894 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,159 (46%) Female: 7,014 (53%) Unknown/No data: 144 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,291 (10%) White: 7,279 (55%) Other: 2,241 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,506 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,817 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,529 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,971 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,745 Residents: 9,635 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 110
Conditions and Care Deaths: 343 Hospitalizations* Residents: 782 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,453 (46%) Female: 5,117 (53%) Unknown/No data: 65 (<1%)
Race: Black: 720 (7%) White: 5,565 (58%) Other: 1,076 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,274 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,351 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,425 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 2,859 (30%)
