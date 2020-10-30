Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida/WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, who died in a plane crash Sunday.
DeSantis issued the order Thursday for flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol, the Marion County Judicial Center, Ocala City Hall and the Ocala Police Department. Graham had served as Ocala’s chief for eight years, after previously working as police chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A celebration of life is being held for Graham Friday.
