First Alert Weather: The Suncoast enters a period of dry weather starting today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A series of cold fronts will bring dry and cooler air our way and keep us in rain free skies for the week ahead. A few morning showers will sink south of the area by mid morning and our afternoon will be sunny and very mild. In fact our temperatures will be even slightly below the normal by a degree or two. You will also notice the much lower humidity. With dew points in the 50′s we will no longer be talking about warm “feels like” temperatures today. It will warm a bit over the weekend but humidity will still be low and skies will be sunny.