CCSO: CNA steals credit card from client with stage 4 cancer

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Kimberley Victoria Diggins, 37, is facing charges of Criminal Use of Personal Identification information, Exploitation of Elderly Persons and Disabled Adults, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Grand Theft after allegedly stealing her client’s Visa Credit Card and gave it to her minor child to use at a local Walmart.
Deputies were alerted to fraudulent activity when the victim’s husband notified law enforcement after he discovered the purchases that were made on his wife’s card. The victim’s husband told deputies that no one was given permission to use the card and his wife was bedridden from stage 4 pancreatic cancer and could not have made the purchases.
CCSO says deputies obtained and watched Walmart surveillance footage which revealed three young juveniles--including Diggins' son-- fraudulently using the stolen card on Sept. 2, 2020 for purchases totaling $754.79. Deputies say one of the juveniles (not Diggins' son) told a detective that Diggins gave them the stolen card.
After the arrest of the juvenile, the information in this case was forwarded to the Economic Crimes Unit for further investigation into Kimberley Diggins.
She is in the Charlotte County Jail.
