CDC lifts cruise ban

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced the framework to resume cruise ship operations.
The CDC says cruise operations will resume in phases. Crew staff will be required to get tested for COVID-19 as an integral part of the initial phase prior to resuming passenger operations. The CDC will ensure cruise ship operators have adequate health and safety protections for crew members while these cruise ship operators build the laboratory capacity needed to test future passengers.
The organization is establishing requirements to mitigate the COVID-19 risk to passengers and crew, prevent the further spread of COVID-19 from cruise ships into U.S. communities, and protect public health and safety.
Subsequent phases will include simulated voyages to test cruise ship operators' ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk, certification for ships that meet specific requirements, and a phased return to cruise ship passenger voyages in a manner that mitigates COVID-19 risk among passengers, crew members, and U.S. communities.
These phases are subject to change based on public health considerations and cruise ship operators' demonstrated ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk.
The CDC will issue additional orders as needed that will be published in the Federal Register and technical instructions that will be subsequently posted on CDC’s website.
