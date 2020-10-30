Another cold front Sunday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little taste of Fall to start the day on Saturday with a low in the low to mid 60′s. With plenty of sunshine we warm up into the mid 80′s by the mid afternoon. The good news is that the humidity will stay low and so it will be a comfortable 85 degrees. Skies will be sunny with no threat of any rain.
Sunday temperatures go above average once again but the relative humidity stays low but it will feel a little warmer. The low to start the day is around 70 on Sunday and then a high around 87 degrees later in the mid afternoon. Once again no chance for any significant rain.
Late Sunday night a cold front moves in and brings another round of cold air our way as winds will switch around to the NW on Monday. Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday and the high will be around 75 degrees. Break out the light jackets and sweaters on Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 50′s inland and low 60′s near the coast.
It stays cool right through the day with a high of 77 and no threat of rain.
Skies should stay clear through Friday as temperatures and humidity begin to rise. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s and lows in the mid to upper 60′s.
We continue to monitor the tropical cyclone potential in the Caribbean. This will likely become Eta over the weekend as it moves toward Central America. Right now it is not a concern to Florida but will have to be monitored closely by mid week next week.
For boaters expect winds out of the ENE at 15-10-5 knots and seas 2 to 4 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.