What to know before you vote in Sarasota!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are voting in-person, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections has some tips to help you before you head to the polls.
If you are voting in Manatee County, you can check your election website for similar suggestions.
- Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.com. Additionally, a sample ballot has been mailed to every voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters are encouraged to mark their choices on the sample ballot and take it into the voting booth to use as a reference guide when voting early or on Election Day.
- If you have not yet voted, please consider voting early! Wait times are down and are posted at SarasotaVotes.com. The last day to vote early is Sunday, November 1. Eight sites, including three elections offices in North Port (Biscayne Plaza), Venice (R.L. Anderson Administration Building), and Sarasota (Terrace Building), Sarasota Square Mall, North Sarasota Library, Fruitville Library, Shannon Staub Library, and Bee Ridge Park, are open now through Sunday, November 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. You may vote at any early voting site. Remember to take photo and signature ID when you go to vote!
- The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter was October 24. However, voters may pick up a ballot in person at any of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice or North Port now through Election Day, November 3. You will be asked to provide photo and signature ID.
- Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Post marks do not count. If you have not yet returned your ballot, we recommend returning in person to a secure drop box inside any early voting location during early voting dates/times listed above. Ballots may also be returned to secure drop boxes outside all three elections offices now through Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
- On Election Day a voter may vote only at his or her assigned polling place. Polling place locations are identified on Voter Information Cards and online at SarasotaVotes.com. Due to COVID-19 it has been necessary to temporarily relocate some polling places. To see if your polling location has changed for the November 3 election, check here. One may also call the elections office at 941.861.8619 for assistance.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Every voter must present current and valid photo and signature ID upon check-in at the polling place. A voter who does not produce ID will be offered a provisional ballot. A list of valid photo IDs can be found in the Voter Guide at SarasotaVotes.com. Important: If a photo ID does not include the voter’s signature, an additional ID that provides the signature shall be required.
Have a question? Call the elections office at 941.861.8600 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
