Trump expresses confidence in campaign, Florida victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - As he spoke to a large crowd at Raymond James stadium, President Trump told supporters that he was confident that he would win in Florida.
Crowds braved heat and humidity to listen to the president speak about the upcoming election. First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband before he took to the podium.
Trump also took the opportunity to bring up Hunter Biden’s alleged ties to the Ukraine and mentioned that lockdowns for COVID-19 could continue throughout 2021 under a Biden White House.
“Joe Biden’s plan is to deliver punishing lockdowns. He’s going to lock you down," Trump told the crowd.
The president also brought out Tampa native and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to the stage with her husband and infant.
At the same time as Trump held his rally, Biden spoke in Broward County. The former Vice President will also hold a rally in Tampa this evening at the fairgrounds.
