Tampa takes center stage with dueling presidential rallies

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa is taking center stage as both presidential candidates arrive to campaign in the battleground state of Florida. It’s the first time in 16 years that both major political candidates have been in Tampa at the same time.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a drive-thru event at 6:30 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Biden’s event is a drive-through rally and ABC7 will stream this event as well once more details are released.
