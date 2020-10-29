Tampa takes center stage with dueling presidential rallies

The Trump and Biden campaigns are criss-crossing the nation for last-minute voter rallies.
By ABC7 Staff | October 29, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 11:12 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa is taking center stage as both presidential candidates arrive to campaign in the battleground state of Florida. It’s the first time in 16 years that both major political candidates have been in Tampa at the same time.

President Trump’s rally will happen this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets to the Trump rally here or watch a livestream of the event here. Reporters and crews are already setting up and waiting. ABC7 will carry the rally on our Facebook.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a drive-thru event at 6:30 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Biden’s event is a drive-through rally and ABC7 will stream this event as well once more details are released.

