Rain cuts Biden rally in Tampa short

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Vice President Joe Biden tried to pack as much into his rally as he could before being rained off the stage.
Biden ended his day of campaigning in the battleground state of Florida at the state fairgrounds in Tampa. He had previously made an appearance in Broward County and President Trump campaigned in the city.
The drive-in rally featured multiple speakers before the Democratic presidential candidate arrived.
Biden answered accusations made by President Trump that he would shut everything down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, I’m going to shut down the virus," Biden said.
He also accused Trump of being irresponsible for holding his rally with an audience.
Around 7:30 p.m., rain fell over the outdoor event and Biden was whisked off stage, waving at cameras on the way out.
