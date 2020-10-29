Miami mother indicted in drowning of son

MIAMI Fla. (WPLG)- The woman accused of drowning her autistic son in a canal near a golf course has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder.
The murder happened on May 21. Patricia Ripley will face the death penalty in the murder of Alejandro Ripley. Alejandro suffered from severe autism and was non-verbal. Ripley initially told detectives that Alejandro had been kidnapped, but his body was found in the water and she was arrested.
According to WPLG, surveillance cameras captured Ripley on camera pushing the child into the pond.
A Miami-Dade grand jury indicted the woman via zoom this week.
Ripley is jailed at Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center in Miami.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.